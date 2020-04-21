Report: Low oil prices will hurt Airbus

Aircraft maker has taken thousands of orders for new, more fuel efficient models

A CNBC report suggests plummeting oil prices are bad news for Airbus and Boeing.

“The duopoly that dominates most of the world’s aircraft production spent more than a decade racking up record orders for planes they boasted could save millions in fuel,” the reports says. In Airbus’ case, that would be the “neo” or new engine models of the A320 family of jets assembled in Mobile. Airbus amassed thousands of orders for the fuel-efficient model, as did Boeing for its 737 Max.

Richard Aboulafia, an aviation analyst at vice president at Teal Group estimates that manufacturers of large aircraft like Airbus and Boeing should net around 1,000 canceled orders this year combined, an unprecedented drop compared with 681 net orders last year.

See the full report here