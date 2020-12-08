Report: Doug Jones ‘leading contender’ for Attorney General

NBC News is reporting Tuesday that outgoing Alabama Sen. Doug Jones is the “leading contender” to be President-elect Joe Biden’s Attorney General. The report cited three “three sources familiar with the discussions.”

Jones would not comment on the report. He will be leaving the Senate in January after he was defeated in his bid for re-election last month by Republican Tommy Tuberville. Jones could become the second Alabama senator nominated for U.S. Attorney General in the last four years. In 2017, Sen. Jeff Sessions was appointed by President Donald Trump.

Jones and Biden have a long relationship dating back to the late 1970s, when Biden spoke to Jones’ law school class at the University of Alabama. Jones was Alabama co-chair of Biden’s 1988 presidential campaign. Biden campaigned for Jones’ in his successful 2017 Senate campaign.

