Report: Church’s favorite chicken in Alabama and Florida

(WKRG) — Church’s is the most popular chicken restaurant in both Alabama and Florida, according to Top Data study.

The survey analyzed visits to chicken restaurants across the nation and found that KFC currently ranks as America’s favorite, coming top in 14 states. Despite not topping any states, Chick-fil-A has still seen a 23-percent increase in order revenues during the pandemic, in part due to its delivery service.

Surprisingly, Louisiana-based Popeye’s is not the most popular chicken restaurant in the state. Neither is Chick-fil-A in its home state of Georgia.

Alabama’s favorites:

1- Church’s

2- Zaxby’s

3- KFC

4- Popeye’s

5- Chick-fil-A

Florida’s favorites:

1- Church’s

2- Zaxby’s

3- Chick-fil-A

4- KFC

5- Popeye’s

See the full report here.

