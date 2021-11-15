REPORT: Bo Nix injures ankle, out for the rest of Auburn’s season

AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Auburn quarterback Bo Nix will be out for the remainder of the Tigers’ season after an ankle injury on Saturday.

During Saturday’s game against Mississippi State, Nix suffered the injury in the second half, according to our news partners, AL.com. The Tigers went on to lose the game 43-34.

Nix will undergo surgery for the injury. In a tweet posted Sunday evening, Nix stated:

Bones break and things change, but God is always the same. One of my favorite verses is John 13:7, “Jesus replied, “You do not realize now what I’m doing, but later you will understand”. The Lord’s timing is our schedule. The road to recovery begins tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Zl26hzPsLb — Bo Nix (@BoNix10) November 15, 2021

“Just got a little nicked and injured for a minute,” Nix told reporters after the game, according to Opelika-Auburn News. “Not quite sure obviously moving forward — going to get that looked at but it was just alright and I was able to obviously continue to play a few more drives.”

The Auburn Tigers have two games left in their regular season. They will travel to take on South Carolina this week, followed by the Iron Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, November 27.