Report: Alabamians shipping birds internationally for cockfighting

Washington, D.C. (WKRG) — Two national animal rights groups claim their investigation shows several Alabamians are among the top shippers of birds to be used in international cockfighting.

Animal Wellness Action (AWA) and the Animal Wellness Foundation (AWF) named three Alabama men it claims breed and train birds and ship them around the world for cockfighting. The groups are asking the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, Jay E. Town, to investigate.

The AWA and AWF claim to have detailed information on a host of major cockfighting operations in Alabama, with thousands of birds being raised for fighting and shipped, often through the U.S. Postal Service, to Mexico, the Philippines, Guam, and other places.

“It is a federal felony to buy, sell, deliver or possess any bird with the intent to engage the bird in a cockfight, and that’s clearly what we’re seeing,” said Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action, and a native of Mobile. “Alabama has become a launching point for global trafficking of fighting animals, and it’s time for authorities to crack down on this criminal conduct.”

Irby estimated that 6,000 birds sold for cockfighting would likely “yield $1 million to $3 million in gross sales.”

Possessing and shipping birds for cockfighting have been banned under federal law since 2002. Irby says while state and federal laws concerning dog fighting have been strengthened over the last two decades, legislation of cockfighting has lagged.

