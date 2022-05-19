BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — US Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7) has announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sewell tweeted the news Thursday morning, saying she had tested positive for the virus and was “experiencing mild symptoms.” The congresswoman said she has received both vaccination shots as well as the booster shot.

“This is a good reminder to protect yourself by getting vaccinated and boosted!” Sewell tweeted.

This comes as Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for the virus in late April. Earlier this week, the US recorded over 1 million deaths from COVID-19.

