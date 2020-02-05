JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne has tweeted out a statement following a shooting involving a Kimberly police officer. The officer was shot while responding to a chase on I-10 in Jefferson County. Right now, four people are in custody. Read the latest information here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Rep. Byrne issues statement after Kimberly police officer shot during chase
- Macy’s to close 125 stores, shed 2,000 corporate jobs
- Kansas City braces for throngs of fans at Chiefs parade
- Florida’s lawmakers send messages with State of Union guests
- WEATHER AWARE: Isolated severe storms and flash flooding possible later today