(WKRG) — Rep Bradley Byrne announced on Facebook that President Trump approved Alabama’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration.
This includes a Public Assistance and Individual Assistance for coastal Alabama,.
LATEST STORIES
- Keys to the Game: Saints at Raiders
- Orange Beach PD: Only minor thefts, no looting
- Cox crews making progress reconnecting Gulf Coast, services continue to be restored
- Rep. Bradley Byrne announces President’s approval of Disaster Declaration
- Baldwin EMC new dad visited by family while restoring power