Rep. Bradley Byrne announces President’s approval of Disaster Declaration

Alabama News

President Donald Trump wraps up his speech at a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci

(WKRG) — Rep Bradley Byrne announced on Facebook that President Trump approved Alabama’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration.

This includes a Public Assistance and Individual Assistance for coastal Alabama,.

