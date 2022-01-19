Relative of jailed Alabama mayor seeks protection from abuse

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — A female relative of an Alabama mayor jailed on a domestic violence charge while campaigning for statewide office asked a court for protection, claiming he choked and threatened to kill her, court records show.

The woman filed the request in Elmore County on Tuesday following the arrest over the weekend of Tallassee Mayor John Randal Hammock on a charge of domestic violence with strangulation in Baldwin County.

Elected to his second term as mayor of the central Alabama town of 4,700 in 2020, Hammock is campaigning as a Republican for a seat on the utility-regulating Alabama Public Service Commission.

The Associated Press is not using the woman’s name because it does not identify victims of domestic violence.

The motion said Hammock, 47, assaulted the woman with his fists and feet while wearing boots and pushed her against a wall of a condominium in Orange Beach, choking her and threatening to kill her, court documents show.

A judge granted the request without a hearing, ordering Hammock not to contact the person.

Hammock remained in the Baldwin County Jail with bail set at $20,000 following his arrest Saturday morning by Orange Beach police on a charge of domestic violence with strangulation, jail records showed. A booking photo showed he had what appeared to be a black eye.

Court records were not available to show whether Hammock had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.