EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — A big event was held Wednesday, May 4 in Evergreen at Reid State Technical College.
Reid State announced it’s adding an athletics program. The school will introduce men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf and E-sports in the Fall of 2023, with more additions possible in the future. The Lions were approved for official NJCAA membership. Athletic Director David Cole said it opens the door of opportunity for student-athletes.
“This is a huge day it could not get any bigger for the community, for Evergreen, Conecuh, Monroe, Escambia, Baldwin, all the surrounding counties in our service area it will give the opportunity for the students to go to school and continue to play sports and at the same time also continue to get your education and possibly learn a job skill and be a productive member of the community.”Athletic Director David Cole