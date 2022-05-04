EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — A big event was held Wednesday, May 4 in Evergreen at Reid State Technical College.

Reid State announced it’s adding an athletics program. The school will introduce men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf and E-sports in the Fall of 2023, with more additions possible in the future. The Lions were approved for official NJCAA membership. Athletic Director David Cole said it opens the door of opportunity for student-athletes.