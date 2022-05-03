EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Reid State Technical College has been approved for a National Junior College Athletic Association membership.

The school announced there will be an event on the Reid State campus lawn on Wednesday, May 4, to make the announcement known, according to a press release. The school will be adding a men’s and women’s golf team, a men’s basketball team, and an E-Sports team in the Fall semester of 2023. More sports because of the NJCAA membership could be added in the near future.

Reid College’s Director of Workforce Development, David Cole, will speak during the announcement and introduce the coaches for the Fall 2023 athletic season.