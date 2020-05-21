Regular COVID testing at nursing homes would require federal and state support, group claims

It would cost $7.5 million to test very resident and every employee of nursing homes in Alabama for COVID-19.

Testing is considered a key to getting a handle on the cornavirus. Nursing homes across the nation have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the American Health Care Association, there are 228 nursing homes in Alabama, with 22,962 residents and 27,350 workers. To test all 50,312 people, just once, would cost $7,546,800.

Nationwide, nearly 3 million tests (2,931,478) tests would be needed to test every nursing home resident and staff in the U.S. That does not include cost of testing for assisted living or other long-term care facilities.

The AHCA concludes “regular testing of nursing home residents and staff is unsustainable without federal/state funding.”

The AHCA is the nation’s largest association of long term and post-acute care providers.