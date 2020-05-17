Red Snapper season less than a week away

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Red snapper season gets underway in Alabama in less than a week.

The season begins may 22nd.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources say the season will consist of four day weekends. Friday through Monday, from May 22nd to July 19th.

Anglers fishing from federally permitted for hire boats have their own season, starting june first.

The daily bag limit is two red snappers per person, per day, with a minimum size limit of 16 inches.

