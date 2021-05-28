Recreational Red Snapper season begins today

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Anglers are off in Alabama waters! Recreational Red Snapper season opens May 28 in Alabama with four-day weekends like last year’s season.

The season closing date will be determined by catch data collected through Snapper Check.

According to The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) has not yet provided the exact 2021 Alabama private angler quota, but it is anticipated to be similar to the 2020 quota of 1,122,662 pounds.

Anglers need to report snapper harvested on Snapper Check.

