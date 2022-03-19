(STACKER) – A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are more than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.

But in the last two years, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. Many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Alabama.

Many of these recipes are great for any skill level—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leaves something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

1 / 17Allrecipes

Alabama Mud Cake

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Total: 55 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 6

2 / 17Allrecipes

Alabama Slammer Cocktail

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Total: 5 minutes

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 cocktail

– Number of ingredients: 5

3 / 17Allrecipes

Mobile Bay Seafood Gumbo

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 2 hrs 15 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs 35 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 17

4 / 17Allrecipes

Southern Style Beef Stew

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 40 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

5 / 17Allrecipes

Alabama Fire Crackers

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Additional: 8 hrs

– Total: 8 hrs 15 minutes

– Servings: 30

– Yield: 30 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

6 / 17Allrecipes

Southern Fried Chicken

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 35 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

7 / 17Allrecipes

Southern Dill Potato Salad

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Additional: 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

8 / 17Allrecipes

Pressure Cooker Red Beans and Sausage

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Additional: 20 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

9 / 17Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Alabama Pulled BBQ Chicken

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 10 hrs

– Total: 10 hrs 10 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

10 / 17Allrecipes

Frank’s Spicy Alabama Onion Beer Chili

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 2 hrs

– Additional: 2 days

– Total: 2 days

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

11 / 17Allrecipes

Ambrosia Salad II

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

12 / 17Allrecipes

Summer Squash and Onion Cheesy Casserole

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

13 / 17Allrecipes

Dave’s North Alabama White BBQ Sauce

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Additional: 1 day

– Total: 1 day

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

14 / 17Allrecipes

Southern-Style Strawberry Cobbler

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 25 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 cobbler

– Number of ingredients: 9

15 / 17Allrecipes

Shrimp and Grits With Kielbasa

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

16 / 17Allrecipes

Alabama White Sauce

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 2 cups

– Number of ingredients: 12

17 / 17Allrecipes

Alabama Pulled Pig

– Prep: 1 day

– Cook: 12 hrs

– Total: 1 day

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

