Protesters once again march on Capitol steps demanding state to reopen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Another protest to reopen Alabama took place at the State Capitol Tuesday, this comes as some restrictions are being lifted.

“Open up these businesses before this country suffers,” said protester Lisa Naugton.

Some marched for their businesses as well as others.

“We’re creating two classes of people: those with a paycheck and those who do not,” said Richard Vest.

Salon owners also put pressure on the state to reopen their business.

“Let the hairdressers open back up. We’ve flattened the curve. Let them open up and let us get back to supporting our families,” said Robin White.

Rep. Will Dismukes joined protesters at the Capitol steps. He has also called for the state to loosen restriction sooner.

“I just don’t understand why we’re being oppressed,” said Rep. Dismukes (R-Prattville).

As of now, Gov. Kay Ivey’s “safer-at-home” order is set to expire on May 15.

