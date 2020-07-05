Protesters demand end to police brutality in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday afternoon, protesters lined the street of Highway 31 with signs demanding an end to police brutality.

The protest began just before 2 p.m. Protesters in masks were heard calling for justice in the case of E.J. Bradford, the 21-year-old shot and killed by a police officer at the Hoover Galleria in 2018. Saturday’s protest comes one day after an 8-year-old was shot and killed inside the Galleria where three other people were injured. The mall was closed Saturday following Friday’s shooting.

Protesters were seen wearing masks as Alabama recently extended it’s ‘safer at home’ order.

A CBS 42 crew saw arrests made as protesters entered the street.

