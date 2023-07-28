LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — Just two weeks before trial was scheduled to begin, the Lauderdale County District Attorney has moved to suspend the capital murder prosecution of Casey White with the option to bring the case back later.

The motion was filed in connection with the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway in Rogersville. White confessed to killing the woman in 2020.

In a filing Friday, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly gave the following reasons for the motion:

The Defendant is serving a life sentence in the Alabama Department of Corrections along with sentences totaling 75 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections. He will not be eligible for parole consideration until 2081.

The trial of this case will require the expenditure of significant State resources

Investigators are continuing to actively investigate this case, including but not limited to the potential involvement of other people in the murder of Connie Ridgeway

This motion is being made after consultation with investigators and discussion with Ms. Ridgeways’ children, Austin and Cameron Williams, who support the filing of this motion.

In a statement sent to News 19, Connolly said, “Austin and Cameron support the decision to suspend the prosecution at this time. Suspending the prosecution of Casey White will allow investigators additional time to complete their investigation and will preserve State resources. In the meantime, Casey White is right where he belongs; in Donaldson Prison.”

While White drew national headlines for his escape and a 11-day manhunt last spring he had been set to go to trial in August in connection with Ridgeway’s death in October 2015.

Ridgeway’s body was found on October 23, 2015, after a neighbor had requested a police welfare check. No one was charged in the case for nearly five years. In 2020, prosecutors said Casey White had sent a letter from prison, confessing to her killing. He was indicted on two counts of capital murder.

He was set to go on trial in the case last year, but he escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center with jailer Vicky White on April 29, 2022. They were located by authorities in Indiana after 11 days on the run. Vicky White died by suicide, according to investigators, as law enforcement closed in on the pair. Casey White was captured and he pleaded guilty in June to escape in that case.