TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly provided the gun to the man who shot and killed a woman in Tuscaloosa Sunday, court documents stated.

In a deposition filed Tuesday, prosecutors claim that Miles, 21, admitted to providing Michael Davis, 20, with the gun that was used to kill Jamea Harris, 23, Sunday morning in the 500 block of Grace Street in Tuscaloosa.

Officers were called to an area near the Walk of Champions on University Boulevard at approximately 1:45 a.m. Sunday. On the scene, police found Harris shot to death in a car. The driver reported that their vehicle had been shot into and that he had also returned fire in self-defense.

Although witnesses reportedly identified Davis as the shooter, both he and Miles have been charged with capital murder.

In the wake of the shooting, Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats offered his condolences to Harris family and friends.

“It’s just an unfortunate incident that I wish we weren’t having to deal with today,” Oats said.

Both Davis and Miles remain in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.