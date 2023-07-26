MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Marshall County prosecutors have asked to delay the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) Director’s criminal trial, saying the ‘facts at issue’ in the case are similar to those in a civil case.

ALDOT Director, 75-year-old John Cooper turned himself in on harassment charges on June 12. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office’s Chief Deputy Willy Orr confirmed he was briefly booked into the Marshall County Jail on June 12 at 11:53 a.m. before posting his $500 bond at 12:35 p.m.

A motion to continue filed by Marshall County Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Kromann cites a civil case concerning, “a property dispute concerning the alleged existence of an easement on the Defendant’s land,” which details similar facts to those in the criminal case being brought against Cooper.

The property dispute is what led to the in-person argument and alleged harassment, court documents show.

“Because of the brief existence of the civil case and its closely related facts, it is in the interest of both parties to be informed regarding the resolution of the easement issue before the criminal case proceeds,” the motion says.

Due to the similarities, the state is asking to case be continued for six months to give the civil case time to process through the system.

Previously filed court documents provide details of the reported harassment.

The warrant for Cooper’s arrest, filed on June 26, states he directed a threat at another man, and “told the victim that he would shoot him, then threatened to whoop the victim’s a**” on June 5.

Cooper’s bench trial is currently still scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on August 2.