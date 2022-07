(WKRG) — Professional soccer is expanding in Alabama, with Huntsville becoming the new home to an MLS Next pro team.

The debut is scheduled for 2023 and games will be played at Joe Davis Stadium. Currently, the stadium undergoing a renovation. The club does not have a name yet, but it is affiliated with the MLS team Nashville, S.C.

The state does have a USL team, the Birmingham Legions. And our hometown team, AFC Mobile, is in the NPSL.