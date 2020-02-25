Pro-Tuberville PAC ad attacks Byrne for temporarily bailing on Trump campaign in 2016

Byrne said Trump was "unfit" to be president. Ad says Byrne's "unfit" to be a senator

A politcal action committee favoring Tommy Tuberville in Alabama’s Republican Senate race will launch an television ad Tuesday that attacks Bradley Byrne for briefly abandoning the Donald Trump campaign in 2016.

Club for Growth Action’s ad hammers Byrne for stating in October, 2016 that Trump was “not fit” to be president. The statement came after the Access Hollywood tape emerged of Trump telling TV personality Billy Bush that he could sexually assault women with impunity because he was a “star.” Byrne called for Donald Trump to step aside and allow Vice Presidential candidate Mike Pence to the lead on the ticket.

“When the alternative was Hillary Clinton, Byrne joined with the Democrats to attack Trump,” the ads narrator reads.

Byrne has since said he made a mistake and has been a loyal servant to the President.

The ad will run in Birmingham and Montgomery, but not in Mobile – home territory for Byrne and front runner Jeff Sessions. Tuberville has spent little time campaigning in Lower Alabama.

Alabama’s Primary Election is March 3

