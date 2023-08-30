ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— On Wednesday, Aug. 30, the Alabama Department of Corrections arrested a prison canteen worker.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, at approximately 7:55 a.m., canteen clerk Katoshia Brown arrived at W.C. Holman Correctional Facility and, while being searched before reporting to her workstation, a contraband phone was found on Brown.

Officials say the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division opened an investigation, and Brown was charged with Prohibited Activity and Promoting Prison Contraband in the first degree. She was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center for booking and processing.

W.C. Holman Correctional Facility is an all-male maximum security prison.

Brown has been employed with the ADOC since January 2023, and she resigned after her arrest, according to the ADOC.

The investigation is ongoing, and further charges may be brought.