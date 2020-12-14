Presidential electors in Alabama to cast votes at Noon

FILE – In this Dec. 19, 2016, file photo members of the Mississippi Electoral College sign certificates of vote in the process of formally casting their electoral votes in the 2016 General Election for President and Vice President of the United States at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Presidential electors are meeting across the United States Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, to formally choose Joe Biden as the nation’s next president. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Alabama’s presidential electors meet today at noon to cast their votes today for President and Vice President of the United States.

Alabama’s presidential electors will meet today at 12:00 PM CST to cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States. Tune in to @ALGOP’s livestream ➡️ https://t.co/hPpRIQghy3 — Secretary of State (@alasecofstate) December 14, 2020

The electoral votes for Alabama will go to President Donald Trump, based on the popular vote. Trump received 62.2% of the votes across the state, a total of more than 1.4 million votes. Biden received nearly 850,000 votes across the state.

In 32 states and the District of Columbia, laws require electors to vote for the popular-vote winner. The Supreme Court unanimously upheld this arrangement in July.

Electors almost always vote for the state winner anyway because they generally are devoted to their political parties. There’s no reason to expect any defections this year. Among prominent electors are Democrat Stacey Abrams of Georgia and Republican Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

The voting is decidedly low tech, by paper ballot. Electors cast one vote each for president and vice president.

The Electoral College was the product of compromise during the drafting of the Constitution between those who favored electing the president by popular vote and those who opposed giving the people the power to directly choose their leader.

Biden won 306 electoral votes to 232 for Trump. It takes 270 votes to be elected.

Biden is to address the nation Monday night, after the electors have voted.

We will live stream the vote within this web story. Join us at noon to watch the live stream provided by the Alabama GOP.