AUBURN, Ala (WIAT) — President of Auburn University Jay Gogue took to social media Sunday evening to express the core values of Auburn University as protests spark throughout the country.
In his letter that was posted on Auburn’s Facebook and Twitter pages, Gogue explains that there is no room for anything that promotes hate and exclusion.
LATEST POSTS
- Mobile Co. deputies investigating shooting on Old Pascagoula Road
- Dry Monday, eye on tropics
- Nick Saban releases statement on George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbrey
- President of Auburn University posts letter on the current state of the nation
- The Latest: Klopp welcomes ‘massive lift’ for reunited squad