TROY, Ala. (WKRG) – President Joe Biden is expected to speak at the Lockheed Martin facility in Troy Tuesday afternoon. He’s expected to make his remarks around 1:45 p.m.

Biden is visiting Lockheed Martin to tour their missile production facility. The company has been producing missiles that are currently being used in Ukraine in the war against Russia. We’re told there are roughly 600 employees who are tasked with building missiles at the facility.

President Biden has already asked Congress to approve a $33 billion aid package to Ukraine. He’s expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine and speak to Lockheed Martin employees during his visit.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will not be attending Tuesday’s event. Her office says Ivey has prior commitments. Biden has no plans of addressing the public during his first visit as president to Alabama.