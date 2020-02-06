Power outages reported in Mobile as storms roll through the area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to information from Alabama Power, around 800 people in the Mobile area are without power this morning as storms move through the area. Around 4,700 outages have been reported across the state.
