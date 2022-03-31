MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, as possible tornadoes moved across Mobile County, nearly 10,000 households were without power. Across Alabama, Alabama Power’s outage map reported more than 50,000 customers affected just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The outage map offers live updates on power outages across Alabama. You can use it to check on communities across the state, which were also hit hard by severe weather during the Wednesday night and Thursday morning event.

