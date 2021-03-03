Port City porkers: Mobile America’s 8th ‘fattest city’

Study says Mobilians are overweight, don't eat right, and don't exercize

(WKRG) — Push that plate away, Mobilians! The Port City has been named America’s eighth “fattest city,” in a new report released Wednesday.

The personal finance website WalletHub looked at 19 key indicators of weight-related problems, including obesity rates, eating habits, and rates of exercise. The study looked at the 100 most populous metro areas in the nation.

Mobile was fifth in the percentage of obese adults, sixth in percentage of inactive adults, and sixth in lowest fruit and vegetable consumption. Being obese is bad for a person’s health in general, but it’s especially dangerous during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it increases the risk of serious symptoms and may even triple the risk of hospitalization, according to the CDC.

Southern cities make up 20 of the top 21 “fattest” metro areas. Birmingham was 6th, New Orleans 19th, and Huntsville 23rd.

The survey indicates McAllen-Edinburg, Texas is America’s fattest city, followed by Memphis and Baton Rouge. At the other end of the scale, Honolulu was the least fat, followed by Denver, Boston, and the Twin Cities.

See the full report here.