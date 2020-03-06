Poll: Tuberville leads Senate Run Off

Three days after Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions advanced to a run off in the Republican race for U.S. Senate, a poll shows the former Auburn Football Coach leading the former U.S. Attorney General.

The Poll by WTS Consulting out of Athens, Alabama has 49.4-percent of Republicans planning to vote for Tuberville on March 31st. 42.7-percent say they favor Sessions. 7.9-percent are undecided.

Neither Tuberville’s, nor Sessions’ campaign paid for this poll.

In Tuesday’s Primary Election, Tuberville scored a surprising victory with 33.4-percent of the Republican vote. Sessions had 31.7-percent. More than a third of voters favored other candidates.

The WT&S poll surveyed 1,234 self identified Republican respondents from a random selection of likely runoff voters across the State of Alabama. The survey was conducted by phone and has a Margin of Error of +/- 3.29%.