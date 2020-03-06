Poll: Tuberville leads Senate Run Off

Alabama News

Former Senator Sessions trails by six-plus percentage points

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Three days after Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions advanced to a run off in the Republican race for U.S. Senate, a poll shows the former Auburn Football Coach leading the former U.S. Attorney General.

The Poll by WTS Consulting out of Athens, Alabama has 49.4-percent of Republicans planning to vote for Tuberville on March 31st. 42.7-percent say they favor Sessions. 7.9-percent are undecided.

Neither Tuberville’s, nor Sessions’ campaign paid for this poll.

In Tuesday’s Primary Election, Tuberville scored a surprising victory with 33.4-percent of the Republican vote. Sessions had 31.7-percent. More than a third of voters favored other candidates.

The WT&S poll surveyed 1,234 self identified Republican respondents from a random selection of likely runoff voters across the State of Alabama. The survey was conducted by phone and has a Margin of Error of +/- 3.29%. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories