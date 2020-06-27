Poll: Jones in “competitive position” to beat Tuberville, Sessions

BIRMINGHAM, AL – DECEMBER 13: Senator-elect Doug Jones (D-AL) speaks during a December 13, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. Jones stated that US President Donald Trump called him today to congratulate him on his victory. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

Poll shows Sen. Doug Jones "within striking distance" of Republican opponents in November

A poll shows Doug Jones has a fighting chance to remain a blue senator from a dark red state.

A research firm specializing in Democratic candidates announced Friday that its polling shows Democrat Jones is “in a competitive position and well withing striking distance” of either Republican he might face in November.

Former Senator and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions faces former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in the Republican run off election July 14.

ALG Research says polling it did earlier this week shows Jones trailing in a race versus Tuberville by three percentage points and in a race versus Sessions by two percentage points. Furthermore, the poll shows just 40-percent of Alabamians view Tuberville favorably and and only 33-percent view Sessions favorably.

The poll shows Jones has a 14-percentage point lead over the Republican candidates among independents. 88-percent of African-Americans say they’ll vote for Jones. The poll has a margin of error of four-percent.

In December, 2017, Jones became Alabama’s junior senator, scoring a major upset in a special election, edging controversial Republican candidate Roy Moore.