POLITICO: Sen. Doug Jones contender for Biden’s Cabinet

Doug Jones

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2018 file photo, Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., smiles after a ceremonial swearing-in at the Capitol in Washington. Jones, who pulled off an upset victory in Alabama two years ago, is kicking off his reelection bid. Jones is holding a campaign kickoff in Birmingham on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(WKRG) — According to POLITICO, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is a contender for President-Elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet as Attorney General.

As Sen. Jones took his loss to Tommy Tuberville Tuesday, POLITICO says that come January he would be of availability to Biden’s cabinet if chosen.

Now, Jones is due to have some competition as POLITICO mentions the names of Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez and a former deputy attorney general in the Obama administration, Sally Yates.

The full list of early contenders can be viewed here. Per POLITICO, the following names are based on discussions with Biden aides, his close allies, lobbyists, and Hill staff.

