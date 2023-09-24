Washington (WKRG) — Could an Alabama Senator be the new face of a “Post Trump” future for the Republican Party? That’s the message of a column highlighting the first term of Alabama’s junior Senator Katie Britt from Politico published Saturday.

Columnist Jonathan Martin contrasts Britt with Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, who’s received months of coverage for his blockade of military promotions as a protest over abortion policy. Martin writes:

She’s become not only well-liked by colleagues in both parties but, more remarkably, a sought-after inside player in a way that’s unusual for a non-celebrity senator during their first months in office. Martin adds She’s engaging, respectful of her elders, well-versed on substance and more focused on her state than garnering hits on Fox prime time.