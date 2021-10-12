Police: Two children rescued after Opelika carjacking; suspect arrested

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Two young children are okay after police say they were briefly kidnapped during a carjacking involving a driver allegedly high on suspected illegal substances.

Opelika police say Monday, Oct. 11, at approximately 12:57 p.m., 911 dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle theft near the railroad overpass on Waverly Parkway. A mother told police a man had forced her out of her vehicle and drove off while her two young children were still in the vehicle.

Three minutes after the initial call for help, nearby Opelika officers located the vehicle at the intersection of Waverly Parkway and Priester Road, where Tristan Barrett, 24, of Opelika was apprehended at 1 p.m.. The juveniles were unharmed.

Barrett was arrested for Robbery, Third Degree, Kidnapping, Second Degree, and Driving Under the Influence. Barrett was booked into the Lee County Detention Center.