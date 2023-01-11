Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire. (Getty Images)

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire.

Priceville Police Department’s Chief Jerry Holmes confirmed with News 19 that officers responded to an area near the townhomes on North Bethel Road Tuesday night for a disturbance.

Holmes said that a woman had been soaked in gasoline before being set on fire before running to a nearby residence. Someone there called 911 for her.

News 19 spoke with a person who wished to remain anonymous but said the incident happened inside one of the townhomes.

Authorities are not sure if there is one suspect or more, but said they are working to identify those involved.

The woman was flown to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Priceville Police Department at 256-355-5476 or email Chief Holmes here.