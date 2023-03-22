TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday night, a miniature pony was seen roaming around 30th Avenue East and First Street East of Tuscaloosa.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department received a call around 10 p.m. that night about a small pony exploring the Alberta neighborhood. Officers came to round him up, but he was uninterested in the pizza crusts and peppermints they offered.

Three officers engaged in a low-speed foot pursuit that included two hours of following him around the neighborhood, through people’s backyards and driveways. The pony eventually allowed himself to be caught.

The horse seen here in a yard in Tuscaloosa. (Courtesy Tuscaloosa Police Department)

TPD affectionately named him “Ginuwine,” and he has no problem with getting pets and posing for selfies. They arranged a permanent home for him in the case that his owners cannot be located.

If you have any information regarding Ginuwine’s owners, please call TPD’s Investigator Hopeman at 205-248-4780.