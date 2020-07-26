Police searching for missing child in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabaster Citizens Community Board was notified on Facebook Sunday morning of a missing child.
According to the status from a community member, police are searching for an autistic boy named Nate.
There are currently no updates.
