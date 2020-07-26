Police searching for missing child in Alabaster

Alabama News

by: Shannon Robinson

Posted: / Updated:

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabaster Citizens Community Board was notified on Facebook Sunday morning of a missing child.

According to the status from a community member, police are searching for an autistic boy named Nate.

There are currently no updates.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories