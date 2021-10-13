Police searching for 3 teens from Alabama Boys and Girls Ranch

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tallapoosa County’s Sheriff’s Office is searching for three juveniles from the Boys and Girls Ranch campus in Camphill, Ala.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Keyla Michelle Hernandez Camacho, Sarah Jane Bertucco and Johnny Eugene Johnson avoided boarding a school bus at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Instead, they were observed getting into a white vehicle- possibly a Honda, with an unidentified male driver. Police believe it is possible they were headed to Boaz, Ala.



The three teens were seen entering a white vehicle that could be a Honda. (Courtesy/Central Alabama CrimeStopers)

Camacho, 14 and pictured left, is known to have family ties near Gadsden, Ala.; Bertucco, pictured in the middle, is 16 and has ties with family close to Somerville, Ala. Johnson, who is also 16 and pictured right, has ties to family near Notasulga, Ala.

If you have information about the whereabouts of any of the 3 teenagers, you can contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264. You can also contact CrimeStoppers and remain anonymous at 334-215-7867.