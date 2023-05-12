CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Law enforcement sources said the Grove Hill Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect they believe killed one and injured another. The shooting happened Thursday night behind a middle school.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at a home behind Wilson Hall Middle School on Thursday, May 11.

The suspect is still on the run, but one of the victims knew the suspect, according to sources. Sources said they expect to make an arrest later Friday night.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this story as we learn more.