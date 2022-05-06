JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead and another is suffering from life-threatening injuries after police said a landlord shot and killed a tenant and turned the gun on himself.

Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriffs’ Office said that officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Alliance Rd. in Bessemer. When officers arrived, she said, they found a man dead on the scene.

Money said that an investigation revealed that the suspected shooter had fled the scene and was located at a nearby residence.

As deputies approached the individual, Money said, he shot himself.

As of Thursday night, Money said the man is alive but has been transported to UAB hospital with life-threatening injuries.

