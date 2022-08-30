EXCEL, Ala. (WKRG) – Excel Police Chief Mike West confirms an online threat was made toward students at Excel High School Monday. As a precaution, additional law enforcement officers are on campus Tuesday.
At this time Chief West doesn’t believe the threats are credible, but his department is investigating thoroughly. He tells WKRG News 5 the safety of the students is his top priority.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
