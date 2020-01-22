Police in search of missing 13-year-old Alabama girl

Alabama News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PELHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — The Pelham Police Department needs help in locating 13-year-old Amberly Nicole Flores.

Amberly is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is said to be 5’1”, and 115 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and carrying a pink backpack in the area of Green Park South Mobile Home at 7:00 a.m. on January 21, 2020, in Pelham, Alabama. 

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Amberly Flores, please contact the Pelham Police Department at 205-620-6550 or call 911.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories