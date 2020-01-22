Police in search of missing 13-year-old Alabama girl

PELHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — The Pelham Police Department needs help in locating 13-year-old Amberly Nicole Flores.

Amberly is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is said to be 5’1”, and 115 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and carrying a pink backpack in the area of Green Park South Mobile Home at 7:00 a.m. on January 21, 2020, in Pelham, Alabama.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Amberly Flores, please contact the Pelham Police Department at 205-620-6550 or call 911.

