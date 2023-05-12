ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Poarch woman and her stepfather have been arrested for murder in the death of a baby, according to officials with the Escambia County, Ala. Sheriff’s office.

Officials confirmed that the woman’s baby died in April. Shelby Shyanne Comalander, 24, and her stepfather, Larry Williams Jackson, 48, were both arrested and are being held in the Escambia County Detention Center.

They both received one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault. Jackson was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. They are both being held without bond.

Officials said they will be releasing more details soon.