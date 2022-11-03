ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians will be hosting their annual Pow Wow to celebrate its Thanksgiving traditions for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebration will be held on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 marking the 50th anniversary of “a unique gathering on Poarch’s reservation lands that began in1971 as a homecoming celebration for tribal members.”

This year’s Pow Wow is especially meaningful to us. We are so happy to be resuming the Pow Wow after having to cancel it the last two years due to COVID-19 and the fact this year also marks our 50th celebration makes that return to tradition even more special. Chris “Ding Ding” Blackburn, Planning and Events Coordinator for the Tribe

The event will be at the Poarch Creek Indian Reservation in Atmore, Ala. and will start at 10 a.m. Admission will be $5 per person for ages seven and up. Children six and under are free.