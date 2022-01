ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Southern Pine Electric Cooperative expects power outages in parts of Atmore on Thursday while crews perform maintenance upgrades on the electric system.

Power will be off from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. in areas near Highway 31.

Some of the affected areas include Atmore Municipal Airport, Bratt Road, Beacon Lane, Nichols Avenue, Airport Road, Florida Hwy, Pouncey Road, Chapman Road, and Tumbling Lane.