Pike County suspect leads Enterprise police on car chase

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — On Thursday afternoon, a suspect from Pike County led police and state troopers on a chase through downtown Enterprise, police confirm.

Around 2 p.m. this afternoon, an unnamed suspect in Pike County was involved in a traffic stop, where he then fled the scene southeast.

According to some reports, the car was going at a high rate of speed. Alabama State Troopers then began pursuing the suspect.

As the chase approached downtown, Hillcrest Elementary School was put on lockdown.

The suspect then fled his car on foot near downtown Enterprise, where he was then located and taken into custody near the Enterprise Recreation Center on East Lee Street.

The on-foot pursuit lasted around 20 minutes.

The case is now being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the State Bureau of Investigation.

This is still an active investigation. Stay with WDHn News for updates.