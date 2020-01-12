Pickens County tornado was likely EF2, NWS reports

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A day after a deadly tornado killed three people in Pickens County, officials with the National Weather Service are now surveying the damage.

According to NWS, a survey team from the area has sent back a preliminary report that the tornado that tore through the area Saturday was at least an EF2 with winds as high as 134 miles per hour.

“The survey is still ongoing, and more details will be shared when it is available,” a tweet from the NWS Birmingham office stated.

While most of central Alabama was under tornado and severe weather warnings for most of the day Saturday, the most damage was in Pickens County. Near Carrollton on Settlement Road, three people lost their lives.

The victims have been identified as Tyrone Spain and couple Albert and Susan Barnett. According to Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall, Spain and the Barnetts were in two separate houses when the tornado hit. Today, little remains of those homes.

“It has been a very devastating storm in that area,” Hall said. “People have suffered a lot of loss, including life.”

In total, 11 people across five states lost their lives during the tornado Saturday.

In addition to Pickens County, there are also NWS teams in Greene County near Forkland and Barbour County near Baker Hill that are currently assessing damage in those areas.

