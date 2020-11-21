Physically demanding jobs plentiful in Alabama, Mobile

Mobile and Alabama rank high for the percentage of workers in physically demanding jobs.

A study of Bureau of Labor statistics by Construction Coverage showed 12.1-percent of workers in Mobile are in physically demanding jobs. The figure in Alabama is 11.4-percent. The national average is 10.3-percent. Alabama has the 9th largest percentage of workers in physically demanding jobs. Among midsized cities, Mobile ranks tenth.

Construction occupations account for a significant number of workers in physically demanding roles. A large portion of those physically demanding jobs are in transportation and material moving.

Locations with a greater prevalence of physically demanding jobs tend to have lower overall wages. In locations where more than 10 percent of workers are in physically demanding jobs, the average median annual wage is slightly above $36,000. By comparison, the average median annual wage in locations where less than 10 percent of workers engage in physically demanding jobs is $41,000

Mobile:

Percentage of workers in physically demanding jobs: 12.1%

Total workers in physically demanding jobs: 21,204

Total workers across all jobs: 175,870

Construction workers: 10,420

Installation, maintenance, and repair workers: 10,120

Transportation and moving workers: 16,550

Median annual wage (all workers): $35,710

Alabama

Percentage of workers in physically demanding jobs: 11.4%

Total workers in physically demanding jobs: 225,264

Total workers across all jobs: 1,974,170

Construction workers: 83,040

Installation, maintenance, and repair workers: 98,500

Transportation and moving workers: 170,120

Median annual wage (all workers): $34,800

United States:

Percentage of workers in physically demanding jobs: 10.3%

Total workers in physically demanding jobs: 15,061,140

Total workers across all jobs: 146,875,480

Construction workers: 6,194,140

Installation, maintenance, and repair workers: 5,713,450

Transportation and moving workers: 12,532,030

Median annual wage (all workers): $39,810