Physically demanding jobs plentiful in Alabama, Mobile

Mobile and Alabama rank high for the percentage of workers in physically demanding jobs.
A study of Bureau of Labor statistics by Construction Coverage showed 12.1-percent of workers in Mobile are in physically demanding jobs. The figure in Alabama is 11.4-percent. The national average is 10.3-percent. Alabama has the 9th largest percentage of workers in physically demanding jobs. Among midsized cities, Mobile ranks tenth.
Construction occupations account for a significant number of workers in physically demanding roles. A large portion of those physically demanding jobs are in transportation and material moving.
Locations with a greater prevalence of physically demanding jobs tend to have lower overall wages. In locations where more than 10 percent of workers are in physically demanding jobs, the average median annual wage is slightly above $36,000. By comparison, the average median annual wage in locations where less than 10 percent of workers engage in physically demanding jobs is $41,000
Mobile:
Percentage of workers in physically demanding jobs: 12.1%
Total workers in physically demanding jobs: 21,204
Total workers across all jobs: 175,870
Construction workers: 10,420
Installation, maintenance, and repair workers: 10,120
Transportation and moving workers: 16,550
Median annual wage (all workers): $35,710
Alabama
Percentage of workers in physically demanding jobs: 11.4%
Total workers in physically demanding jobs: 225,264
Total workers across all jobs: 1,974,170
Construction workers: 83,040
Installation, maintenance, and repair workers: 98,500
Transportation and moving workers: 170,120
Median annual wage (all workers): $34,800
United States:
Percentage of workers in physically demanding jobs: 10.3%
Total workers in physically demanding jobs: 15,061,140
Total workers across all jobs: 146,875,480
Construction workers: 6,194,140
Installation, maintenance, and repair workers: 5,713,450
Transportation and moving workers: 12,532,030
Median annual wage (all workers): $39,810