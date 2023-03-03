(WHNT) – Reports of damage are coming in from across the Tennessee Valley after strong storms quickly moved across the area.

Several homes off Short Track Drive in New Market saw the worst of the Wednesday night storms, one home even losing the majority of its roof. Crews with the National Weather Service (NWS) were out at the homes surveying the damage to confirm if it was a tornado.

Sky19 photo on Short Track Drive in New Market.

News 19’s Kayla Smith spoke with a homeowner live on News 19 This Morning about his experience in the storm, and just how fast it hit his home. You can watch his interview here:

Mill Creek in Madison also saw some flash flooding due to the heavy rain.

Flooding at Mill Creek in Madison (Photo: Vann Jones). Flooding at Mill Creek in Madison (Video: Vann Jones).

On the west side of North Alabama, Old Highway 20 in Colbert County saw some pretty significant flooding in the area.

Sky19 captured this photo above Old Highway 20 in Colbert County

If you see damage or have any damage to report, send it to us using the form below.

You can also send in any information about damage to interactive@whnt.com.

You can keep up to date with News 19’s Weather Authority as we continue to provide updated information. You can also stay weather aware and up-to-date by downloading the LiveAlert 19 app.