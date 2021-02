BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many parts of Central Alabama were covered with snow at the start of Tuesday morning with flurries coming in after 7 a.m.

Here’s a look at some of the areas that are seeing snow across our area:

Snow in Bessemer

Snow in Calera

Snow in Helena

Snow in Vestavia

Snow in Hamilton

Snow in Cullman

Snow in Pelham

Snow in Fosters (Courtesy of Patty Garvin)

Share your snow day photos with us at webstaff@cbs42.com.